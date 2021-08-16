2021 Season Preview: Economedes Jaguars

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – The Economedes Jaguars have a new and improved look heading into the 2021 season. They welcome a new head coach at the top of their program in former Edinburg Vela Offensive Coordinator Sean Van De Merghel.

The Jaguars went 0-5 last season and while it was a rough go altogether due to the pandemic, the 2021 Jags are ready to put that behind them. It all starts at the top with new leaders and big expectations.

“Obviously coming over here has its challenges,” said Van De Merghel. “Our program struggled for a few years now, but there’s been a success here in other sports. We have the ability to be successful, we just got to come in and work the plan and get the kids to buy in and we got a whole new coaching staff and it’s been a good process putting that together.”

This Jaguars team has enjoyed the process this summer, and what Van De Merghel has done with the program in just the first two weeks of practice.

“Our head coach, I like him,” said Junior Wide Receiver Ethan Barron. “He’s really good and I like how he’s how he likes talking to the players and he’s more social with us.”

Senior Quarterback Michael Jordan “MJ” Barrientos added, “He’s bringing a lot to the table, so we just need to come out here and bring what we can to the table also.”

The Jaguars kick off the 2021 season next Thursday, August 26th at the PSJA Southwest Javelinas. The kick-off is set for 7 p.m.