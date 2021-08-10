2021 Season Preview: Donna Redskins

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the Donna Redskins enter the second week of practice, they are looking for a fresh start.

The Redskins are looking to return strong from a pandemic season where they finished 2-4 record. Second-year Head Coach Mike Gonzalez welcomes back the young talent who show so much potential and are eager to keep building.

The players are excited as well and look forward to the upcoming season.

“I feel like we’re meshing pretty good. We’ve been out here for a while now we’re doing a lot of stuff a lot of team bonding. We’ve been able to keep everybody showing up and working together, working hard, and hope our season goes well,” said Junior quarterback Jake Garcia.

“I’m very stoked, I want to try our best, I want to make it to playoffs. You know it’s exciting,” said Junior outside linebacker Matthew Lopez.

The Donna Redskins will get the season going with a big city rivalry against the Donna North Chiefs on brand new turf at Bennie La Prade Stadium.