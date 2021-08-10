2021 Season Preview: Donna North Chiefs

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna North Chiefs hit the field Monday morning for sunrise practice, ready for a fresh slate in the 2021 Texas High School Football season.

A fresh start for a team who didn’t have the 2020 season they had hope for. Between the shortened season leading them right into tough district play, and their quarterback out on injury early on, 0-6 isn’t how they wanted to finish.

But new things are on the horizon for the Chiefs. Now second-year head coach Juan Cuevas is excited about his returners. One big piece of last year’s team was the receiver and quarterback brother duo Aiden and Robert Gomez.

“It’s very, different, you know I always had someone to rely on you know my brother’s always there for me,” said senior quarterback Robert Gomez. “He always told me what to do, give me good advice. But now I’m the big brother for some of these guys and I got to pass the advice to them,”

Gomez will step up this season to lead younger players that will follow in his footsteps, just like he has had the help from his older brothers. This Chiefs team prides itself on playing like a family.

“Since the start, since spring ball we’re a family, you know,” said senior tight end Joel Murillo. “We stick together so we’re here for each other.

The Donna North Chiefs open the season with a thrilling city rivalry against the Donna High Redskins at Bennie La Prade Stadium on Aug.27 at 7 p.m.