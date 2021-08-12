2021 Season Preview: Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the sun peaks over the horizon and the birds sing their morning songs, new Brownsville Veterans Memorial Head Coach Kelley Lee can be heard shouting directions to his players.

It’s a new era of Charger football, one rooted in discipline and a whole lot of energy.

“I’m a hands-on guy. I like to be involved and I like coaching. I’m not an administrative coach,” Lee said. “That’s my style and I hope it brings a lot of energy to practice.”

Aside from energy, Lee brings collegiate experience to the program. Lee spent four years as the head football coach at Eastern New Mexico University, where he amassed a program record for career win percentage (.636 percent, 21-12).

Lee developed a run-first offense based out of the wishbone formation. The triple-option scheme led Lee’s ENMU Greyhounds to a school record for rushing yards (4,191 yards) in 2019. Lee and company also broke the Lone Star Conference record for rushing attempts with 770.

The transition marks a stark difference from the spread offense former Charger coach David Cantu brought to Brownsville.

Coming off a 2-5 record in last year’s shortened season, the Chargers are looking forward to returning to their winning ways. Early signs from practice point to a high level of optimism for the upcoming 2021 season. Senior Linebacker William Wassen is right on board with the new system.

“I mean, after last year, there’s only one way to go,” Wassen said. “I believe that’s what Coach Lee is here for. We are looking really good and it’s all promising.”

The Chargers open their 2021 campaign on the road at Harlingen South High School on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.