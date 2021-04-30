Leicester rallies for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

Leicester’s Jonny Evans, second left, scores his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Leicester City at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, Friday, April 30, 2021. (Michael Steele/Pool via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Leicester’s bid for Champions League soccer suffered a minor setback when it had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton in the English Premier League on Friday.

Jonny Evans’ 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse’s penalty opener for the battling hosts.

Saints played for 80 minutes a man down after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for bringing down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the hosts’ 18-yard box.

Brendan Rodgers’ team was unable to take full advantage of the early dismissal and the result moved the Foxes eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race for European football.

A dogged Southampton extended its distance from the relegation zone to 10 points.

Leicester, which defeated its hosts 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal less than a fortnight ago, was back at St Mary’s for the first time since record-breaking 9-0 success in October 2019.

Southampton was seeking a measure of revenge for those painful recent losses but was without injured top scorer Danny Ings, who may miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue suffered in last week’s loss at Tottenham.

