Kelenic, Gilbert headline major roster shuffle for Mariners

FILE – Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning during a spring training baseball game in Peoria, Ariz., in this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo.

SEATTLE (AP) — The anticipated major league debuts of outfielder Jarred Kelenic and pitcher Logan Gilbert are part of a big roster reshuffling for the Seattle Mariners.

Kelenic and Gilbert moved up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday ahead of their debuts that night against Cleveland. Gilbert will start on the mound, while Kelenic is expected to start in left field and bat leadoff as two of Seattle’s prized prospects finally reach the majors.

Seattle also selected right-hander Paul Sewald to bolster a taxed bullpen.

To clear space on the roster, Seattle optioned relievers Aaron Fletcher and Wyatt Mills to Tacoma, along with outfielder Taylor Trammell, whose spot is being taken by Kelenic for now. Trammell made his major league debut on opening day, but is batting .157 in 27 games. Manager Scott Servais said Trammell needs more playing time and expects he’ll be back with the major league club at some point.

Seattle also transferred left-handed pitcher Nick Margevicius and right-hander Ljay Newsome to the 60-day injured list. Margevicius has been out since April 26 with shoulder issues. Newsome may be headed toward Tommy John surgery.

Seattle also designated for assignment outfielder Braden Bishop.

