Kansas upsets the Longhorns at home

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Texas Longhorns in an extremely close upset, 57-56.

The Longhorns are now 2-5 in conference play, and 4-6 overall.

“All Gas, No Brakes”, the Longhorns motto, really came to fruition after the first quarter when Kansas led 14-0.

The Longhorns would switch into high gear scoring in the double digits for the rest of the game to tie and enter overtime with the Jayhawks.

During overtime, Marcus Washington would take one into the end zone to put the Longhorns in the lead, but Kansas would answer back with not only a touchdown but a two point conversion which put them over for the 57-56 final.

Texas looks to turn things around when they face West Virginia on Nov. 20.