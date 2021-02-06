Kansas City Chiefs land in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV

Sports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Kansas City Chiefs landed in Tampa Saturday evening, just more than 24 hours before they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs started boarding their planes in Kansas City around 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in the middle of a blustery snowstorm. Their planes had to be de-iced before they could take off.

The team landed in Tampa around 4:30 p.m. ET. Once they deplaned, the team loaded up on buses and headed out.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City spread out on two planes for their trip to Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most of the players and coaches, including HC Andy Reid, are on the first plane,” Schefter said in a tweet. “The second plane is for additional essential staff and some players.”

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

