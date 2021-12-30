Jeff Traylor selected as finalist for George Munger Coach of the Year Award

UTSA coach Jeff Traylor watches from the sideline during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Lamar, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (ValleyCentral) — Jeff Traylor, UTSA Football head coach, has been selected as one of five finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award.

The George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award is presented by the Maxwell Football Club and is considered one of the most prestigious awards in college football.

Traylor stands as a finalist alongside Baylor’s Dave Aranda, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

This is only the second season with Traylor as the head coach, and he continues to greatly improve his program. Under Traylor, UTSA saw itself ranked as high as No. 15 in the nation during the season.

The 2021 football season saw UTSA with an overall record of 12-2.

The team defeated Western Kentucky, 49-41, to become the 2021 Conference USA Champions.

This win would mark the first time in program history that the Roadrunners would win a league title.

Traylor took the Roadrunners even further to their second straight bowl game under his leadership at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, where they faced San Diego State.

Ultimately, the Roadrunners would lose the bowl game, but not for lack of trying as the final score would be 24-38.

Traylor has also been voted the 2021 Werner Ladder American Football Association (AFCA) FBS Regional Coach of the Year for Region 4, selected as a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, and one of the five finalists for the AFCA National Coach of the Year.

The winner of the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award will be announced on Jan. 19, 2022.