Jeff Hardy released by WWE following show at Bert Ogden Arena

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has been released by WWE following a live event at the Bert Ogden Arena.

Jeff Hardy was set to team with Drew McIntyre and King Woods to take on The Bloodline faction consisting of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of fightful.com, Hardy appeared to be sluggish and grabbed at his mid-section several times as he made his way to the ring for the match.

Sapp would say in a live stream, that Hardy was not very involved in the match and even left the ring to take pictures with fans in the middle of the match.

After the match, WWE decided to send Hardy home from the live event tour, according to Sapp.

Also reported by Sapp, Hardy refused rehab that was offered to him by the WWE.

Hardy is no stranger to controversy in the ring, as in 2003 he was fired from the WWE for a similar situation in which he refused rehab for a crystal meth addiction.

In 2008, Hardy was found to have violated WWE’s wellness policy and was given a 30-day suspension.

“Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It’s not my business or story to tell or explain,” Matt Hardy, Jeff’s brother, said in a Twitch stream on Dec. 6. “Besides that, it’s not my story to tell because it’s not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy.”

Jeff Hardy’s wife also posted to Twitter that Jeff was doing fine after the incident.

Other WWE Superstars such as WWE Champion Big E and the United States Champion Damian Priest have given support for Jeff at this time.

