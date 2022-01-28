HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pace Vikings remain undefeated in District 32-5A play following their 80-38 win over Edcouch-Elsa.
The Vikings are now 9-0 in district play. The Yellow Jackets fall to 6-3.
In McAllen, Pioneer edged the McHi Bulldogs 50-49.
In girls high school basketball, Brownsville Veterans extended its winning streak to 13 games with a 49-22 win against Mercedes.
The Chargers, who own the top spot in District 32-5A, improved their record to 11-0 in district play.
Boys scores:
Harlingen South 81, Donna North 43
Pace 80, Edcouch-Elsa 38
Pioneer 50, McAllen 49
Raymondville 60, La Feria 59
Port Isabel 55, Hidalgo 50
Rio Hondo 65, Grulla 44
Girls Scores:
Brownsville Veterans 49, Mercedes 22