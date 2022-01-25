Jan. 25 High School Basketball Roundup

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen girls basketball team defeated Weslaco 64-52 in a District 32-6A contest.

Harlingen’s victory gives both teams an 8-2 record in district play.

The Weslaco boys basketball team beat Harlingen 47-40.

The Panthers improve to 7-1 in district. Harlingen is now 5-3 in district.

The McAllen Memorial boys improved to 8-0 in District 31-5A with a 78-53 win over PSJA Memorial.

Boys Scores:

Weslaco 47, Harlingen 40

McAllen Memorial 78, PSJA Memorial 53

Raymondville 58, Port Isabel 57

Hidalgo 33, Grulla 27

La Feria 77, Rio Hondo 66

Girls scores:

Harlingen 64, Weslaco 52

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories