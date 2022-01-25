Jan. 25 High School Basketball Roundup

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen girls basketball team defeated Weslaco 64-52 in a District 32-6A contest.

Harlingen’s victory gives both teams an 8-2 record in district play.

The Weslaco boys basketball team beat Harlingen 47-40.

The Panthers improve to 7-1 in district. Harlingen is now 5-3 in district.

The McAllen Memorial boys improved to 8-0 in District 31-5A with a 78-53 win over PSJA Memorial.

Boys Scores:

Weslaco 47, Harlingen 40

McAllen Memorial 78, PSJA Memorial 53

Raymondville 58, Port Isabel 57

Hidalgo 33, Grulla 27

La Feria 77, Rio Hondo 66

Girls scores:

Harlingen 64, Weslaco 52