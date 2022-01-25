Jan. 25 High School Basketball Roundup

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen girls basketball team defeated Weslaco 64-52 in a District 32-6A contest.
Harlingen’s victory gives both teams an 8-2 record in district play.
The Weslaco boys basketball team beat Harlingen 47-40.
The Panthers improve to 7-1 in district. Harlingen is now 5-3 in district.
The McAllen Memorial boys improved to 8-0 in District 31-5A with a 78-53 win over PSJA Memorial.
Boys Scores:
Weslaco 47, Harlingen 40
McAllen Memorial 78, PSJA Memorial 53
Raymondville 58, Port Isabel 57
Hidalgo 33, Grulla 27
La Feria 77, Rio Hondo 66
Girls scores:
Harlingen 64, Weslaco 52