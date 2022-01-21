Jan. 21 High School Basketball Roundup

HARLIGNEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of fans showed up at Harlingen South High School for the boys and girls basketball games against rival Harlingen High School.

Harlingen won the girls contest 58-27.

“I could tell from the game that they were getting nervous because we were pressuring and they started to lose the ball, said Rosa Zapata, a junior guard for the Cardinals. “That gave us the confidence to push the ball and score. It feels great because we knew this was a big game and we wanted to come and destroy them.”

In the boys game, Harlingen South limited the visitors to no field goals in the first quarter as the Hawks jumped out to a 13-4 lead. South won the game 62-44.

In Santa Rosa, the boys basketball team beat IDEA Riverview 90-28 to improve to 4-0 in District 32-3A.