TAMPA BAY, Florida (ValleyCentral) — News outlets across the country have been reporting on how NFL Quarterback, Tom Brady, would be announcing his retirement soon, but were those reports sent out too soon.

Jeff Howe, an NFL Insider for the online sports newsletter The Athletic, wrote in a tweet.

Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he’s not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source. Jeff Howe on Twitter

Brady’s retirement was first reported on by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited anonymous sources for the information. Whether those sources were truthful or not, there has been no official confirmation of the retirement from Brady or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Don Yee, Tom Brady’s agent, even telling Schefter,

I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon. Don Yee

Tom Brady will have the final and true word on his future, which some may speculate, despite the confusion, that his football career is coming to an end. However, it isn’t every day that a quarterback who has been playing for over 20 years is able to hang with the best up and comers in the league.

