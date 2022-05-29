INDIANAPOLIS — It’s race day for the Indianapolis 500!

Of the 33 drivers who qualified, only one will emerge victorious. Follow today’s race with live updates below:

Indy 500 stories

12:27 p.m. ET

Pre-race ceremonies are underway for the race. One stirring moment: the playing of Taps in front of more than 300,000 fans.

The flyover was excellent as well.

12:15 p.m. ET

11:45 a.m. ET

One hour out from the 106th Running of the #Indy500 and the crowd is electric 🏁@FOX59 | @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/xo5YUv8DzE — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) May 29, 2022

Just chillin’ on race day @edcarpenter20 ready for the 106th running pic.twitter.com/MXb1ugaCDr — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) May 29, 2022

11:30 a.m. ET

11:20 a.m. ET

The stars are out at the Indy 500! @Miles_Teller, @EzekielElliott, @MartinGarrix, @dariusrucker and more all here for the race. I had a blast talking to @lindsayczarniak on the Red Carpet! @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/vmsQy3DR6F — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) May 29, 2022

11:10 a.m. ET

The race is not airing live in the Indianapolis TV market. However, due to a technical issue, Peacock Premium subscribers can watch NBC’s livestream in the Indianapolis market.