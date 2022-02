SAN PERLITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The IDEA North Mission boys basketball lost to Bishop 103-68 in the area round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The Badgers got off to a tremendous start, leading 27-2 with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Bishop will take on the winner of the Santa Rosa/Santa Gertrudis game in the third round.

Boys Area Round Scores

4A

SA Young Men’s Leadership Academy 79, Raymondville 67

3A

Bishop 103, IDEA North Mission 68

CC London 83, Monte Alto 55