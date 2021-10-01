Houston Texans superstar remains at the forefront of trade talks

FILE- In an Aug. 2, 2021 file photo, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson practices with the team during NFL football practice in Houston. Attorneys involved in the lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment say the FBI has become involved in the case. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women who have sued Watson, said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 he and some of his clients have spoken with FBI agents about the allegations against Watson.(AP Photo/Justin Rex_file)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be the subject of trade rumors while having over 20 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct pending against him.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer mentioned on Twitter Wednesday that a trade involving Watson could be on the horizon.

“When we went into the season, the Texans were not fielding phone calls… However, I was told this week that their stance started to soften,” said Glazer.

Glazer went on to say that a trade between the Texans and Miami Dolphins could be possible, considering that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve last week.

The 26-year-old Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints. In April, the Houston Police Department stated in a tweet that they would begin an investigation into Watson. As of Oct. 1, no criminal charges have been filed against Watson and his lawyer has denied the accusations.

For now, Watson is available to play this season. He is still part of the Texans 53-man roster, despite being listed as inactive every week. The NFL has not suspended Watson, but began an investigation into the situation in March.

Watson signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2020 that keeps him with Houston through 2025. If the team were to trade him, Watson would have to agree to the trade and waive the no-trade clause in his contract.