Houston Astors beat Oakland, head to ALCS for fourth consecutive year

Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa, right, celebrates after hitting a three-run home run that scored Kyle Tucker (30) and Alex Bregman (2) during the fourth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Oakland Athletics in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON (KVEO) — The Houston Astros will compete for a chance to head to the World Series for the fourth consecutive season.

On Thursday, the Astros secured a birth in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) with their third win of the American League Division Series (ALDS) over the Oakland A’s in a dominant 11 to 6 performance.

Houston’s prolific offense was a key point to their win in the series. Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa slammed home runs in the fourth inning, accounting for five of the Astros total runs, to give the Astros enough power to get passed the AL West-winning A’s.

The Astros finished the season with a sub-.500 record of (29-31) but qualified as the sixth seed for the postseason by finishing second in the AL West. The team then swept the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card round before facing Oakland.

This is Houston’s fourth straight ALCS appearance. In 2017 and 2019, the Astros defeated the New York Yankees en route to a World Series victory in 2017, and a runner-up finish to the Washington Nationals in 2019. In 2018, the Astros lost the ALCS to the Boston Red Sox.

Houston will either play the Tampa Bay Rays or New York Yankees in the ALCS. As of the time of this writing, the Yankees have a (2-1) series lead over the Rays and can advance to play the Astros in the ALCS if they win Thursday’s matchup.