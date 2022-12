PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez and other City of Pharr officials held a rally for the PSJA North football team at Pharr City Hall.

The Raiders will play Corpus Christi Veterans in the 5A Division I Region IV final on Saturday at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

PSJA North is looking to become the first Valley football team to reach a state semifinal since Port Isabel accomplished the feat in 2003.