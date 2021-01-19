Hidalgo boys basketball grab district win over Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO (KVEO) – In a district 32-4A match up tonight the Rio Hondo Bobcats up against the Hidaldo Pirates.

With less than five minutes in the first half, Johnathan Ayala sinks a three-pointer to tie it up with the Bobcats.

Hidalgo is quick to respond, Kyle Perales grabs two and the Pirates gain control going up 15-13.

Perales would be Hidalgo’s go-to guy, dumping it off again for another two points and extending the lead 17-13.

Rio Hondo answers with a free throw and grabs two more points to make it a close 19-16 at halftime.

But the Bobcats couldn’t close the gap tonight, the Pirates grab a district win 50-40 and advance to 4-5, 3-1 on the season. Rio Hondo is now 3-4, 1-2 on the season.