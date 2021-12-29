Heat pull out of Spurs home game

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WORLD SATELLITE TELEVISION NEWS – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and during the third week of the National Basketball Association’s 2021 season, the San Antonio Spurs became the only professional basketball team to debut and deploy the World’s First-Proven Coronavirus-Killing UV Ray Robot – the Xenex LightStrike. Two Xenex LightStrike robots are now germ-zapping San Antonio’s AT&T Center in advance of the game between the Spurs and Houston Rockets. The robots are disinfecting an array of player, public and front office areas. According to a peer-reviewed study published in the journal, “Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology,” researchers concluded that, after a two-minute germ-zapping treatment, LightStrike is 99.99% effective at destroying SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The LightStrike robot is pictured at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on January 14, 2021. (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News via AP Images)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat scheduled for tonight has been canceled.

The Heat announced that the game would be postponed and rescheduled for a later date in a Twitter post.

This comes after several members of the Heat entered health and safety protocols.

#MIAvsSAS UPDATE: Zylan Cheatham, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent have all entered health and safety protocols and have been ruled out of tonight's game.



Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Markieff Morris (neck) have also been ruled out.



KZ Okpala (wrist) is listed as questionable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 29, 2021

KZ Okpala, who was listed as questionable with a wrist injury, would later be ruled out for the game.

With Okpala out, the Heat would not have the required 8 active players to play the game.

The Heat are currently scheduled to play against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 31, but the game could also be in jeopardy if players are not cleared in time.

The Spurs go on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 31.