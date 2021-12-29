Heat pull out of Spurs home game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
The Heat announced that the game would be postponed and rescheduled for a later date in a Twitter post.
This comes after several members of the Heat entered health and safety protocols.
KZ Okpala, who was listed as questionable with a wrist injury, would later be ruled out for the game.
With Okpala out, the Heat would not have the required 8 active players to play the game.
The Heat are currently scheduled to play against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 31, but the game could also be in jeopardy if players are not cleared in time.
The Spurs go on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 31.