EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harvest Christian Academy held a pep rally for the girls basketball team heading to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Final Four in Waco.

“It was very fun to feel everyone show their support that has for us and the love, said senior guard Haylee Vasquez. “It’s another boost for us to keep going.”

The Eagles, who compete in TAPPS Class 2A, beat Allen Academy 54-18 in the regional final to advance to the final four. Harvest Christian lost in the regional final a year ago against Shriner St. Paul.

“We went the last nine months on working on those things we can perfect,” said Eagles head coach Jaime Gonzalez. “So, final four was a big time goal for us. We’re not necessarily surprised that we’re here. Kind of expected, but yet, trying to make the best of it now.”

The Eagles will play St. Paul in the state semifinal on Thursday at 4:30.

“I don’t think we’re nervous, said sophomore forward/center Samantha Muñoz. “I think we’re ready. Not overconfident but I feel like if we play our game and focus on key points we’ve been working on, we can win.”

If the Eagles beat St. Paul, they would play for a state championship on Friday evening.