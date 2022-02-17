LAREDO, Texas (Valley Central) — The Harlingen girls basketball team beat Laredo Alexander 62-56 to win a Class 6A area championship.

The Cardinals were led by Emily Hinojosa who scored 22 points. Rosa Zapata chipped in with 14.

Harlingen will play the winner of the Vela/San Antonio Harlan game next week in the regional quarterfinals.

Area Round scores:

6A

Harlingen 62, Laredo Alexander 56

5A

Laredo Alexander 54, Rowe 48

3A

CC London 63, Lyford 49

Bishop 71, IDEA Donna 7

Skidmore-Tynan 49, Progreso 33



