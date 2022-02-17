LAREDO, Texas (Valley Central) — The Harlingen girls basketball team beat Laredo Alexander 62-56 to win a Class 6A area championship.
The Cardinals were led by Emily Hinojosa who scored 22 points. Rosa Zapata chipped in with 14.
Harlingen will play the winner of the Vela/San Antonio Harlan game next week in the regional quarterfinals.
Area Round scores:
6A
Harlingen 62, Laredo Alexander 56
5A
Laredo Alexander 54, Rowe 48
3A
CC London 63, Lyford 49
Bishop 71, IDEA Donna 7
Skidmore-Tynan 49, Progreso 33