Hahn shoots 60 to pull within 2 at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — James Hahn missed a chance to shoot the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history Saturday. He settled for a 12-under 60 and a chance to win Barbasol Championship.

Eight strokes back entering the day, Hahn had two eagles in the career-best round to move within two strokes of leader J.T. Poston at Keene Trace.

“To come up one short stings a little bit,” Hahn said.

Hahn’s 132-yard approach on the par-4 18th spun back, leaving a 35-foot putt that he missed to the right — a few minutes before second-round leader Poston teed off.

“I thought it was really good, I thought I had a perfect number,” Hahn said. “Balls weren’t spinning back at all all day, so I thought it’s pin high. I had no idea it was going to spin back 20 feet.”

Jim Furyk set the tour record with a 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship and also is one of 11 players to shoot 59.

Hahn chipped in for eagle on the par-5 15th to get to 11 under and made a 6 1/2 birdie putt on the par-3 17th.

“When I looked at the leaderboard, it said that I was 11 under and I could swear I was 10,” Hahn said. “I had no idea what I was shooting at that point, I had to double-check the scorecard and that was kind of the “Oh, boy” moment. Yeah, then you start thinking crazy things coming down the stretch, but I pulled it together.”

Poston had a bogey-free 66 to get to 19-under 197. He won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone tour title.

“It was another good one, bogey-free, which is always nice around here,” Poston said. “Never want to give any back when everybody’s making some birdies.”

Luke List was a stroke back after a 65. He’s winless on the tour.

“I’m going to lean on my ball-striking,” List said. “I’ve been striking it really well the last few days. If I can hole a few putts, I’ll be right there.”

Because of wet conditions the players were allowed to use preferred lies.

The 39-year-old Hahn made a 5-foot eagle putt on the par-5 fifth, and has four eagles in the first three rounds. His two PGA Tour victories came on demanding courses in the 2015 Northern Trust at Riviera and 2016 Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow.

He turned to a local caddie at Keene Trace after parting ways with his usual lopper.

“A couple weeks ago my caddie actually left me, so I was searching around for a caddie,” Hahn said. “This week I was fortunate enough to have a local guy that knows the golf course. His name is Joe Muschong and he’s helped me out a lot this week and kept me cool throughout the round.”

Hahn also changed his putting routine.

“Earlier in the week I was kind of messing around with different practice routines with my putting stroke,” Hahn said. “Yesterday, actually, I changed my routine, decided not to take any more practice strokes at the ball. That freed me up a little bit, but had no idea I was going to shoot like that today.”

Joseph Bramlett had a 67 to join Hahn at 17 under.

David Lingmerth (65) and Seamus Power (67) were 16 under. Jason Dufner (65) was another stroke back with Derek Ernst (66), David Hearn (67), Bo Hoag (67) and Ryan Armour (69).

Defending champion Jim Herman was 14 under after a 65. He won in 2019, and the event was canceled last year.