HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The girls high school basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, Feb. 17 as area round games get underway.

6A

Harlingen vs Laredo Alexander – Feb. 17 (7 PM) at Laredo Alexander HS

Vela vs SA Harlan – Feb. 18 (7 PM) at CC Veterans HS

Weslaco vs SA Brennan – Feb. 18 (7 PM) at CC Ray HS

Edinburg vs Laredo United South – Feb. 18 (7 PM) at CC Moody HS

5A

Rowe vs Laredo Cigarroa – Feb. 17 (8 PM) at HM King HS

Donna vs CC Veterans – Feb. 18 (6PM) at Falfurrias HS

McAllen vs Rio Grande City – Feb. 18 (7 PM) at La Joya HS

Brownsville Veterans vs Flour Bluff – Feb. 18 (8 PM) at Falfurrias HS

4A

Rio Hondo vs Somerset – Feb. 18 (6 PM) at Alice HS

La Feria vs Devine – Feb. 18 (7 PM) at Ingleside HS

3A

Lyford vs CC London – Feb. 17 (6 PM) at HM King HS

Progreso vs Skidmore-Tynan – Feb. 17 (6 PM) at Alice HS