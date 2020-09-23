Former local high school coach passes away

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — A Former Mission High school coach has passed away, Tuesday.

Sonny Detmer was a coach for 35 years, nine of which were spent coaching for Mission high school.

Detmer began his coaching career at Somerset and ended up working for Laredo, Sa Southwest, and Mission before returning to coach for Somerset.

David Gilpin, Mission Veterans head football coach said he worked under Detmer for eight years and said that Detmer was the reason Mission football was up at the top for a long time.

“I believe you gotta get men’s hearts in your coaches and the boy’s hearts in your players. Sonny Detmer epitomized that. I would have done anything for that man. 25 years later, 30 years later I still feel the same way about him. He was a better man than a football coach and that’s hard to do because he was a heck of a football coach. He was a first class person in everything that he did,” said Coach Gilpin.