Two more players added to Cowboys COVID-19 list

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith lines up against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Dallas Cowboys have announced that two more starters on the team will be joining Micah Parsons on the Reserved/COVID-19 list.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown are the two newest additions to the list.

Following NFL guidelines, Smith, Brown, and Parsons are all expected to miss the Cowboys’ final regular-season game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 8.

Cowboys fans shouldn’t breathe a sigh of relief yet though, as Mike McCarthy, Cowboys head coach, said in a press conference that there are “a number of guys that are sick,” that could be added to the COVID-19 list also.

This is a developing story.