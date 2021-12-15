National Signing Day: List of No. 24 UTSA signees

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is currently ranked at No. 24 in the nation, and is looking to keep the momentum going into next season with these new recruits.

Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners head coach, has turned the team on its head for the better. Having taken the team to two bowl appearances in the two years he’s been coaching.

Traylor has even taken the team to a combined record of 19-6 in his first two years coaching. In contrast, the Roadrunners won only seven games in the two seasons before Traylor’s arrival.

Dec. 15 marks National Signing Day for college football, and UTSA has made some signings with talent directly out of high school.

High School Signees:

Quarterback

Diego Tello – Bowie High School

Brandon Tennison – Gilmer High School

Wide Receiver

Jace Wilson – Guyer High School

Nickelback

Owen Pewee – Cypress Park High School

Offensive Line

Deandre Marshall – Central Catholic High School

Ben Rios – Central Catholic High School

Tight End

Houston Thomas – College Station High School

Athletes who have entered the transfer portal have also made their way to UTSA. Including Jared Sackett, who returns to the Roadrunners after leaving them in 2018, when he went to go play for South Florida.

Transfers:

Kicker

Jared Sackett – South Florida

Defensive Back

Jamar Richardson – Ole Miss

Linebacker

Tyrone Brown – Baylor

Defensive Line

Zach Causey – Jones College

Chace Davis – East Los Angeles College

Offensive Line

Payne He’Bert – Northwestern

All players listed are set to play for UTSA Football in the upcoming 2022 season.

ValleyCentral will keep this story updated.



