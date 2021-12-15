National Signing Day: List of No. 24 UTSA signees

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is currently ranked at No. 24 in the nation, and is looking to keep the momentum going into next season with these new recruits.
Jeff Traylor, the Roadrunners head coach, has turned the team on its head for the better. Having taken the team to two bowl appearances in the two years he’s been coaching.
Traylor has even taken the team to a combined record of 19-6 in his first two years coaching. In contrast, the Roadrunners won only seven games in the two seasons before Traylor’s arrival.
Dec. 15 marks National Signing Day for college football, and UTSA has made some signings with talent directly out of high school.
High School Signees:
Quarterback
Diego Tello – Bowie High School
Brandon Tennison – Gilmer High School
Wide Receiver
Jace Wilson – Guyer High School
Nickelback
Owen Pewee – Cypress Park High School
Offensive Line
Deandre Marshall – Central Catholic High School
Ben Rios – Central Catholic High School
Tight End
Houston Thomas – College Station High School
Athletes who have entered the transfer portal have also made their way to UTSA. Including Jared Sackett, who returns to the Roadrunners after leaving them in 2018, when he went to go play for South Florida.
Transfers:
Kicker
Jared Sackett – South Florida
Defensive Back
Jamar Richardson – Ole Miss
Linebacker
Tyrone Brown – Baylor
Defensive Line
Zach Causey – Jones College
Chace Davis – East Los Angeles College
Offensive Line
Payne He’Bert – Northwestern
All players listed are set to play for UTSA Football in the upcoming 2022 season.
