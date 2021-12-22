Aggies drop out of Gator Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas A&M has been forced to drop out of the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest, due to several complications including COVID-19.

COVID-19 is not the biggest factor in this decision.

Issues within the Texas A&M Football program and injured players also contributed to the decision to drop out of the bowl.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Gator Bowl was scheduled to be played on Dec. 31, however, the status of the game is now up in the air.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

The Aggies end the season with an 8-4 overall record.

Even though this season may be over, the Aggies have next season to look forward to after a monstrous 2021 signing day.

A&M was able to get four top 20 recruits to verbally commit to play for them in the upcoming season as well as one of the top interior defensive linemen, Walter Nolen.