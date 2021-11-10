Five valley athletes signing their way forward

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (Valley Central) — Talent across the valley has been recognized this Fall Signing Day and are making huge steps for their futures.

JC Gutierrez signs letter of intent (Source: La Joya High School)

JC Gutierrez from La Joya High School signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Texas Tech University. Gutierrez had a decorated career playing for the coyotes starting his Freshman year when he was 1st Team All District and part of the A/B Honor Roll. In his Junior year, Gutierrez was named Pitcher of the Year and All Valley Pitcher. Gutierrez will major in Kinesiology during his time with Texas Tech.

Juan Rivera at letter of intent signing (Source: Sharyland Pioneer High School)

Juan Rivera of the Sharyland Pioneers signed a baseball scholarship with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He will be joining the baseball team led by Head Coach Derek Matlock.

Kayla Cepeda, a runner for the Sharyland High School also signed a letter of intent. Cepeda’s letter of intent is to be part of the Cross-Country/Track team for The University of Texas Permian Basin. The university is Division II and is part of the Lone Star Conference.

Mallory Henderson played Girls Soccer at McAllen High School and has decided to sign with Texas State University of San Marcos. During her time with McAllen High School Henderson was 4th Year Varsity for Soccer and Track. She was also a second team All State Forward for the 2020-21 season.

Samira Salinas (Source: McAllen ISD)

McAllen High School’s Samira Salinas will sign with Weber State University of Ogden, Utah on Nov. 11. She looks to continue her golfing career with Weber State.