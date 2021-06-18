FIFA punishes Mexico yet again for anti-gay chant by fans

Iceland midfielder Hordur Ingi Gunnarsson (3) looks on as goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson (13) stops a shot by Mexico forward Henry Martin (9) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

ZURICH (AP) — Mexico’s soccer team has been ordered by FIFA to play two home games in empty stadiums.

It’s a punishment for fans chanting anti-gay slurs at opposing goalkeepers at an Olympic qualifying tournament.

FIFA also fined the Mexican Football Association $65,000. Mexican fans persist in aiming the chant at opposing teams’ goalkeepers despite regular FIFA fines and efforts by the FA to curb the insults.

The latest incidents were during games against the United States and Dominican Republic in March.

Mexico’s next two official home games are World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in September and Canada in October.