HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The IDEA North Mission boys basketball team beat District 31-3A foe Lyford 75-44.
The Warriors jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter thanks to three straight 3-pointers by Raul Bejarano. IDEA North Mission is in first place in the District 31-3A with a 17-0 record in district play.
In San Benito, the Greyhounds defeated Weslaco 48-44.
Boys Scores
San Benito 48, Weslaco 44
IDEA North Mission 75, Lyford 44
Pace 70, Weslaco East 59
Pioneer 68, Sharyland 47