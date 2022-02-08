HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The IDEA North Mission boys basketball team beat District 31-3A foe Lyford 75-44.

The Warriors jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter thanks to three straight 3-pointers by Raul Bejarano. IDEA North Mission is in first place in the District 31-3A with a 17-0 record in district play.

In San Benito, the Greyhounds defeated Weslaco 48-44.

Boys Scores

San Benito 48, Weslaco 44

IDEA North Mission 75, Lyford 44

Pace 70, Weslaco East 59

Pioneer 68, Sharyland 47