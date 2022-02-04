HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High school basketball teams in the Rio Grande Valley are starting look ahead to the postseason as the regular season begins to wind down.

One of the teams that is on pace to make the postseason is Edinburg North. The Cougars improved to 11-2 in District 31-6A play with a 72-44 victory over PSJA.

In McAllen, the McAllen Bulldogs beat rival McAllen Memorial 87-75. It’s Memorial’s first loss in District 31-5A play.

Boys scores:

Edinburg North 72, PSJA 44

McAllen 87, McAllen Memorial 75

Raymondville 66, Rio Hondo 57

Port Isabel 70, Grulla 35

Hidalgo 35, La Feria 31