Elite Eight teams give it all for shot at the title game

SAN ANTONIO — It is the final day of the Elite Eight in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. That means these teams are giving it all they have for a shot at an NCAA title.

But some people may ask, ‘What is so special or elite about these teams?’

Each of them have a few unsung heroes that have helped them along the way.

To win an NCAA title skill, determination, focus, and a little luck, are needed, but every team needs an unsung hero.

“I’m gonna start with two or three players who don’t get in the game. Eniya Russell, Olivia Thompson, Elysa Wesolek. They don’t really get in games but they prepare us,” said Dawn Staley, Head Coach, University of South Carolina.

Tara Vanderveer, Head Coach, Stanford University, “Alyssa Jerome is one of those players on our team who as a senior, as a captain who has started for us, come off the bench for us and she’s one of those glue players and she’s one of those players who does all the things behind the scenes for her team.”

“I think it’s no question, Mykasa Robinson, I think everyone on our team would give you that same name. She guards 1-5, 5-9, 5-10 she’s not afraid to get in there and mix it up,” said Louisville Head Coach Jeff Walz.

And sometimes these unsung heroes are not even players but staff.

“I think these players will tell you that my director of operations has been the true MVP as far as getting them what they needed, the right food, food that my kids will eat, throughout the course of the day,” said Vic Schaefer, Head Coach, University of Texas.

Elite players are also those who make sure their teammates do not miss curfew, go to study hall on time or even the ones who give you their perspective from the bench.