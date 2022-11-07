EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg North football ran the table in District 31-6A to win the district title.

The Cougars (8-2, 5-0) head into their bi-district round playoff game against Los Fresnos full of confidence.

“I’ve been playing with some of these guys since I was smaller, it’s just crazy growing up with them,” said senior defensive back Orlando Gonzalez. “I’m glad we grew up and we just won this district title and ready to go three rounds deep, at least.”

Edinburg North hasn’t been known for success in football in recent years. Head Coach Damian Gonzalez had a hunch that his senior group would help the lead the program in the right direction.

“They hadn’t had much success at the middle school and their freshman year, didn’t have too much either, but we knew we had all the pieces there,” Gonzalez said. “We knew the type of athletes that they were.”

The Cougars bi-district round game against Los Fresnos will be played at Richard Flores Stadium on Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.