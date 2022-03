EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg North baseball team beat Rio Grande City 7-5 in a non-district game on Wednesday afternoon.

Rio Grande City’s PJ Bazan gave the Rattlers a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning with a 2-run double.

The Cougars regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Gilbert Hinojosa’s base-hit allowed Armani Acevedo to come home and give North a 5-4 lead.