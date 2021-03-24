DHR Health Athlete of the Week: Freddy Rojas Jr., UTRGV Baseball

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Junior right fielder Freddy Rojas Jr. of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team has been a force on offense for the Vaqueros at the start of their season, earning himself Valley Central Sport’s DHR Health Athlete of the Week.

Rojas homered in each of UTRGV’s four games at Dixie State over the weekend, launching his second-career grand slam, a pair of two-run home runs and a solo shot.

In five games, including a trip to No. 10 Texas last week, Rojas hit .412 (7-for-17) with four home runs, one double, 11 RBI, five runs scored, a .524 on-base percentage and a 1.176 slugging percentage.

For the season, Rojas is hitting a team-best .381 (16-for-42) with a team-high four home runs, three doubles, 13 RBI, eight runs scored, a team-best .480 on-base percentage and a team-best .738 slugging percentage in 15 games (11 starts).

He also earned recognition as one of College Baseball’s national players of the week for his performance over the weekend.

The Vaqueros return to play on Thursday at Dallas Baptist University.