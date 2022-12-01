HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from high school basketball games played on Dec. 1.
Boys
Los Fresnos def. Rio Hondo, 77-40
Rio Grande City def. Valley View, 67-34
Girls
Pioneer def. Edcouch-Elsa, 52-20
