Cowboys hire former Falcons Coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are set to hire former Atlanta coach Dan Quinn to become their defensive coordinator. Quinn is taking over a unit that was among the worst in franchise history after building his reputation on defense in Seattle. The 50-year-old replaces Mike Nolan, who was fired after the Cowboys gave up the most points in franchise history in his only season. Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start by the Falcons. Quinn was Seattle’s defensive coordinator in consecutive trips to the Super Bowl before Atlanta hired him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

NBC Sunday Night Foootball

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday