Incarnate Word joins the Western Athletic Conference

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Valley Central) — The University of The Incarnate Word in San Antonio has accepted an invitation to join the Western Athletic Conference starting July 1, 2022.

Incarnate Word makes the move shortly after Southern Utah University made the decision to join the WAC.

“UIW brings a stellar academic reputation, a balanced athletics program and a great geographic location to the WAC,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd. “The conference’s Board evaluated every aspect of UIW’s profile and know it is a great fit for the conference now and for years to come.”

Incarnate Word will leave the Southland Conference, and will grow the WAC to 14 members.

According to a release by the WAC, UIW is the largest Catholic University in Texas and the fourth largest university in Texas.

UIW will begin competition in the WAC the 2022-23 academic year.