PHOENIX (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers listed the five-time All-Star as out in their injury update on Monday night.

Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix.

Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

The 31-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from a torn right ACL.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and six assists in the first two games against the Suns.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports