Brandon Figueroa defeated by Stephen Fulton Jr. in unification bout

Brandon Figueroa, right, connects a punch against Stephen Fulton in the super bantamweight world champion fight at the Park MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (ValleyCentral) — Stephen Fulton Jr. defeated Brandon Figueroa by majority decision in a title unification bout.

Fulton Jr. successfully unified the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Council super bantamweight titles in a hard hitting affair with, previously undefeated, Brandon Figueroa.

This marks Figueroa’s first professional career loss in the 122-pound division, making his current record 22-1-1, with 17 knockouts.

The fight was extremely close and tough to call, two of three judges scoring Fulton with the advantage at 116-112. While the third judge had each fighter tied at 114-114.

“You really think you won the fight?” Figueroa would ask Fulton, interrupting the interview he was having with Showtime’s Jim Gray. Figueroa would even go as far to say that the fight was, “the biggest robbery of the year.”

Fulton would respond saying how it was a close fight, and even offering a rematch to the disgruntled Figueroa.

Figueroa was all for rematch in the moment, but an official acceptance of a rematch has yet to be announced by Figueroa or his team.

Fulton now stands as one of the only two champions in the super bantamweight division. Murodjon Akhmadaliev stands as the International Boxing Federation super bantamweight champion, and is Fulton’s next step to becoming undisputed champion of the super bantamweight division.

However, Fulton stated in a post-match press conference, that he is open to facing either Figueroa or Akhmadaliev in his next match.