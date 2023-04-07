EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Delaware Blue Coats claimed the NBA G League title after beating the RGV Vipers 114-110 in game two of the NBA G League Finals.

Ty Ty Washington paced the Vipers with 38 points.

The Blue Coats led 60-57 at halftime.

Delaware increased the lead to double-digits by the fourth quarter but the Vipers made a run late in the game to pull within a couple baskets.

The Blue Coats were able to hang and sweep the Vipers 2-0 to claim the G League title.

Mac McClung led Delaware in scoring with 30 points.