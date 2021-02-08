Denny Hamlin favored to three-peat at Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

(COVERS) — The 2021 NASCAR betting season hasn’t even started yet, but the betting boards now have Daytona 500 odds. While NASCAR will hold three events – two of which are at Daytona International Speedway – prior to this race, this will serve as the first full-length event on the Cup schedule this season.   

Here are the current NASCAR 500 odds for the 63rd running of the Daytona 500, with the green flag set to drop at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Who is the Favorite to Win the Daytona 500?

Denny Hamlin is looking for his third consecutive – and fourth overall – Daytona 500 victory, so it’s no surprise he’s the betting favorite at +800. Hamlin finished fourth in the Cup Series standings last season with 5,033 points, logging seven victories and advancing through the playoffs to be one of the four remaining drivers in the Season Finale 500.

Last year’s NASCAR Cup Championship winner, Chase Elliott, is tied for second at +1,000 with Joey Logano, who finished third in the standings last season.

The Top 5 is rounded out by Ryan Blaney, who lost in overtime by 0.014 seconds to Hamlin at last year’s Daytona 500, and last season’s second-place finisher in the standings, Brad Keselowski, both of which at +1,100.

Daytona 500 Odds

DriverOdds to Win (Jan. 22)
Denny Hamlin+800
Chase Elliott+1,000
Joey Logano+1,000
Ryan Blaney+1,100
Brad Keselowski+1,100
Kevin Harvick+1,300
Kyle Busch+1,400
Aric Almirola+1,800
Alex Bowman+1,800
Kurt Busch+1,800
William Byron+1,800
Kyle Larson+1,800
Martin Truex Jr.+1,800
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.+2,000
Christopher Bell+2,500
Austin Dillon+2,500
Bubba Wallace+2,500
Ross Chastain+2,800
Matt DiBenedetto+3,000
Chase Briscoe+4,000
Cole Custer+4,000
Ryan Newman+4,000
Tyler Reddick+4,000
Chris Buescher+5,000
Erik Jones+5,000
Jamie McMurray+5,000
Michael McDowell+6,600
Ryan Preece+8,000
Corey LaJoie+8,000
Daniel Suarez+10,000
Quin Houff+15,000
B J McLeod+15,000
Anthony Alfredo+15,000
Josh Bilicki+20,000
Derrike Cope+20,000
Cody Ware+20,000

Where Does the Daytona 500 Take Place?

The Daytona 500 takes place at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, a 2.5-mile tri-oval asphalt surface track. Opened in 1959, Daytona still plays host to a handful of NASCAR Cup Series events.

Past Winners of the Daytona 500

YearWinnerRunner-Up
2020Denny HamlinRyan Blaney
2019Denny HamlinKyle Bush
2018Austin DillonBubba Wallace
2017Kurt BuschRyan Blaney
2016Denny HamlinMartin Truex Jr.
2015Joey LoganoKevin Harvick
2014Dale Earnhardt Jr.Denny Hamlin
2013Jimmie JohnsonDale Earnhardt Jr.
2012Matt KensethDale Earnhardt Jr.
2011Trevor BayneCarl Edwards

