Watch All 12 Playbook! Another light schedule but big implications for the Big 12 Championship

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) — On this week’s All 12 Playbook, it’s a light schedule of games, with just two, but both will have a significant impact on who qualifies for the

Big 12 Championship Game.

Once again, the Bedlam matchup between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has major implications.

Dylan Buckingham of KFOR in Oklahoma City will report on the Sooners and Cowboys as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown.

Kansas State visits first place Iowa State, and we’ll have a report on the Wildcats from Pete Francis of KSNT in Topeka, while Mark Freund of WHO in Des Moines reports on the Cyclones.

We’ll also have the latest on the postponement of the Kansas-Texas game, which has been moved to December 12.

Brian Brinkley hosts All 12 Playbook every week, live-streaming at 2:30 pm central time on Thursdays, with reports on all ten Big 12

football teams.