National Signing Day: List of UT Football signees

University of Texas at Austin Longhorns (AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas at Austin has had its hand full on National Signing Day, signing over 25 athletes to its 2022 Football team.

Cornerback Terrance Brooks, a notable signing, flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Texas. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, already playing for Ohio State, joins Texas through the transfer portal.

Also of note, Texas has made a concerted effort to add to their offensive and defensive lines. An effort that could be seen as an attempt to bolster the team after a lackluster 2021 season.

Quarterback
Quinn Ewers – Ohio State
Maalik Murphy – Junipero Serra High School

Safety
Bryan Allen Jr. – Aledo High School
Austin Jordan – Billy Ryan High School

Offensive Lineman
Kelvin Banks Jr. – Summer Creek High School
Cole Hutson – Frisco High School
Connor Robertson – Westlake High School
Neto Umeozulu – Allen High School
Cameron Williams – Duncanville High School
Malik Agbo – Todd Beamer High School

Defensive Lineman
Jaray Bledsoe – Bremond High School
Aaron Bryant – Southaven High School
Kristopher Ross – North Shore High School
Zac Swanson – Brophy College Prep

Running Back
Jaydon Blue – Klein Cain High School

Corner Back
X’Avion Brice – Juan Seguin High School
Terrance Brooks – Little Elm High School (Flipped)
Jaylon Guilbeau – Memorial High School

Edge
Derrick Brown – Texas High School
Ethan Burke – Westlake High School
Justice Finkley – Hewitt-Trussville High School
J’Mond Tapp – Ascension Catholic Interparochial School

Linebacker
Trevell Johnson – James Martin High School

Wide Receiver
Savion Red – Grand Prarie High School
Brenen Thompson – Spearman High School

Deep Snapper
Lance St. Louis – Williams Field High School

Kicker
Will Stone – Regents School of Austin

All athletes will be eligible to play in the upcoming 2022 football season.

ValleyCentral will keep the list of signees updated.

