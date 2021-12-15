National Signing Day: List of UT Football signees

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas at Austin has had its hand full on National Signing Day, signing over 25 athletes to its 2022 Football team.

Cornerback Terrance Brooks, a notable signing, flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Texas. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, already playing for Ohio State, joins Texas through the transfer portal.

Also of note, Texas has made a concerted effort to add to their offensive and defensive lines. An effort that could be seen as an attempt to bolster the team after a lackluster 2021 season.

Quarterback

Quinn Ewers – Ohio State

Maalik Murphy – Junipero Serra High School

Safety

Bryan Allen Jr. – Aledo High School

Austin Jordan – Billy Ryan High School

Offensive Lineman

Kelvin Banks Jr. – Summer Creek High School

Cole Hutson – Frisco High School

Connor Robertson – Westlake High School

Neto Umeozulu – Allen High School

Cameron Williams – Duncanville High School

Malik Agbo – Todd Beamer High School

Defensive Lineman

Jaray Bledsoe – Bremond High School

Aaron Bryant – Southaven High School

Kristopher Ross – North Shore High School

Zac Swanson – Brophy College Prep

Running Back

Jaydon Blue – Klein Cain High School

Corner Back

X’Avion Brice – Juan Seguin High School

Terrance Brooks – Little Elm High School (Flipped)

Jaylon Guilbeau – Memorial High School

Edge

Derrick Brown – Texas High School

Ethan Burke – Westlake High School

Justice Finkley – Hewitt-Trussville High School

J’Mond Tapp – Ascension Catholic Interparochial School

Linebacker

Trevell Johnson – James Martin High School

Wide Receiver

Savion Red – Grand Prarie High School

Brenen Thompson – Spearman High School

Deep Snapper

Lance St. Louis – Williams Field High School

Kicker

Will Stone – Regents School of Austin

All athletes will be eligible to play in the upcoming 2022 football season.

ValleyCentral will keep the list of signees updated.