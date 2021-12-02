Kai Money announces split with Longhorns

Kai Money addresses his Longhorn teammates after finding out he was awarded a scholarship. (Screengrab via @TexasFootball)

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kai Money, a walk-on and South Padre Island native, has announced that he will no longer be part of the Texas Longhorns.

Early Career:

Money always exceeded at football but truly started making his mark with his time at Saint Joseph Academy in Brownsville.

In his four years there, Money had over 13 thousand total yards and 155 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Money would not hear from recruiters but that would not keep him from his dream of playing football at the college level.

With his sights set on The University of Texas, Kai had to learn how to play as a wide receiver since the team already had Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback.

Money earned a tryout and made the team as a walk-on.

Longhorn Career:

It would not be until Money’s sophomore year that he would make his way onto the field for the Longhorns in 2020.

In his first game, Money scored his first touchdown During the season opener against the University of Texas at El Paso

Unfortunately in the 2021 season, Money only appeared in three games making one catch for seven yards.

Present:

Now a Junior, Money has decided to move away from the Longhorns.

It’s time to hang ‘em up, wasn’t supposed to make it this far, but I believed in myself and more importantly stayed close to the handful that believed in me. I’m most thankful for the relationships I made along the way. Thank you Longhorn nation for everything! HOOK ‘EM🧡#WalkOn pic.twitter.com/n0bPiSCByD — Kai Money (@KaiMoney7) December 2, 2021

ValleyCentral would like to congratulate Kai on achieving his dream and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.