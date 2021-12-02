Kai Money announces split with Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kai Money, a walk-on and South Padre Island native, has announced that he will no longer be part of the Texas Longhorns.
Early Career:
Money always exceeded at football but truly started making his mark with his time at Saint Joseph Academy in Brownsville.
In his four years there, Money had over 13 thousand total yards and 155 touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Money would not hear from recruiters but that would not keep him from his dream of playing football at the college level.
With his sights set on The University of Texas, Kai had to learn how to play as a wide receiver since the team already had Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback.
Money earned a tryout and made the team as a walk-on.
Longhorn Career:
It would not be until Money’s sophomore year that he would make his way onto the field for the Longhorns in 2020.
In his first game, Money scored his first touchdown During the season opener against the University of Texas at El Paso
Unfortunately in the 2021 season, Money only appeared in three games making one catch for seven yards.
Present:
Now a Junior, Money has decided to move away from the Longhorns.
ValleyCentral would like to congratulate Kai on achieving his dream and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.