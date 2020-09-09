all12banner/

Big 12 Football

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

All 12 Football Live Stream graphicCatch the All 12 Football Playbook live stream show Thursdays at 3:30/2:30c.

The team will break down how COVID-19 has changed college football. They will be taking a deep dive into what those changes mean for players and coaches. They will analyze teams and weekly game preps.

Leading the team will be KFOR Sports Director, Brian Brinkley, Dylan Buckingham, and Nate Feken.

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link