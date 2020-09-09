Big 12 Football

Catch the All 12 Football Playbook live stream show Thursdays at 3:30/2:30c.

The team will break down how COVID-19 has changed college football. They will be taking a deep dive into what those changes mean for players and coaches. They will analyze teams and weekly game preps.

Leading the team will be KFOR Sports Director, Brian Brinkley, Dylan Buckingham, and Nate Feken.