William Akio named WAC Offensive Player of the Year

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – UTRGV’s men’s soccer team learned on Monday that Senior William Akio was named the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Offensive Player of the Year and was voted by the league’s coaches to be part of the All-WAC First Team.

Additionally, the Vaqueros earned six other All-WAC honors as Junior Elyad Shojaei joined Akio on the All-WAC First Team.

Juniors Reshaun Walkes, Moiad Ankir, and Trevor Schneider have been named to the All-WAC Second Team.

Junior Jan Engels earned Honorable Mention All-WAC Honors, and freshman Javier Chavez has been named to the All-WAC Freshman Team.

Akio leads the Vaqueros in points (17), goals (7), shots (24), shots on goal (16), and game-winning goals (3), and is second on the team in assist (3) while playing and starting in all nine matches this season.

Akio ranks first in the WAC in points, goals, and game-winning goals while ranking seventh in shots and tied for ninth in assists.

Akio recorded three multi-goal matches this season as he scored two goals against Utah Valley, UNLV, and Air Force. Akio currently ranks second in program history in career points (50), tied for third in goals (18), tied for first in assists (14).

The Vaqueros, who enter the WAC Tournament as the No. 2 seed, will face either No. 3 San Jose State or No. 6 Air Force on Thursday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m. at Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas, Nevada.