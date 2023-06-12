MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Diego Diaz starts the next chapter in his baseball career at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The Sharyland senior finished his high school career in the Region IV Area Round. The Rattler lost to Carroll in a best-of-three series.

“It didn’t end like how we wanted it to,” said Diego Diaz, UTSA commit. “But I’m still happy that it happened. I’m proud of all the guys. I loved every single one of them.”

While Diaz’s high school career ended, his leadership in the Rattler program lives on, both on and off the diamond.

“I hope I led by example there,” Diaz said. “I hope I worked hard enough for them to see that hard work takes you places, and hopefully they work hard moving forward.”

Diaz now turns his attention to the Division-I level. Diaz committed to play at UTSA during his senior season.

Diaz went through the whole recruitment process. He visited several schools, looked into the type of education he would be getting on top of the baseball program at each college and university.

His parents have been a huge influence throughout his life. Diaz knew he was fortunate to have them sacrifice their time to take him place to place.

His decision to become a Roadrunner just felt right.

“Talking to so many coaches and then going to so many colleges, it’s tough,” Diaz said. “After looking at them all, UTSA was the right decision for me, and I’m just happy to be there.”

Before Diaz can fully focus on the next level, he has one more high school event to play in.

He and seniors Julius Ramirez [PSJA] and Alex Solis [Weslaco East] were the only Valley athletes to be selected to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game in Round Rock.

The All-Star game will be composed of the best seniors across the state of Texas.

“I’ve seen the list of people going there and man, there’s some good players,” Diaz said. “Even the players here in the Valley. Julius, I’ve played with him before. He’s a great player, and Alex Solis. I haven’t played with him, but I’ve heard a lot of good things about him and his pitching.”

Diaz leaves the Rio Grande Valley with a great resume during his time at Sharyland.

However, no matter where he goes, he will always be happy to represent the RGV.

“I’m just happy I can represent the Valley where we’re not really represented anymore,” Diaz said. “I can’t wait to be there.”